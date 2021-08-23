Spend any amount of time at skateparks or just parks in general in the UK and it won't be long before you stumble upon a few stray cans of Stella. Favoured by skaters, pub-heads and party-goers alike, this unlikely Belgian beverage has become synonymous with British culture. Across the pond, however, Stella Artois is marketed as an upmarket import for New York’s bohemian residents and beer aficionados. Never in a million years did we expect to see Stella collaborating with a British skate brand. The launch of Palace and Stella's new pub pop-up gives Soho-boys in London and New York a reason to celebrate their collective love of skateboarding and Stella, not that they needed one.

The pub will be open for three days from Tuesday August 24-Friday August 27 at The Blue Posts in Soho and Wednesday August 25 and Thursday August 26 at Vig Bar in New York, if your hypebeast tendencies have you itching to catch a flight. In case you missed it, they also released some tidy bits of Palace x Stella Artois clobber to waltz around the pub in and inevitably spill a few Belgian beers of your own down. If, like us, you're weak to the clutches of a midweek pint, this might be the spot to hit up.

The Blue Posts, 22 Berwick St, W1F 0QA.

