London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
DLR train waiting on platform
TFL Image

Part of the DLR will close next week for ten days

Travelling between Stratford International and Canning Town? You’ll have to find a different route

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Take heed, DLR users – parts of the turquoise line will be closed for ten days from Saturday August 19. That means no riding in the front seat and pretending to be the driver for over a week. It‘s a tough life, we know. 

The DLR will be shut between Stratford International and Canning Town from Saturday August 19 until Tuesday August 29, so that TfL can replace some key components of the track that have been in use since the line opened in 2011. The works are taking place between Star Lane and West Ham, but unfortunately this means a bigger part of the line will have to close. 

Luckily, the Jubilee Line runs parallel to the to the DLR right up to Stratford. However, passengers going to Star Lane, Abbey Road or Stratford High Street will have to take the bus as the grey line doesn’t stop at those stations. 

During the works, old wooden railway sleepers will be replaced with concrete ones. Plus, there will be preventative maintenance works to reduce the need for future closures.

Tom Page, TfL’s general manager for the DLR, said: ‘This closure between Stratford International and Canning Town is to allow vital track maintenance works to take place so that we can continue to offer customers a safe and reliable service across the DLR network. I would like to thank customers for their patience while these routine works take place and would ask anyone travelling to plan ahead, allowing plenty of time for any journey.’

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to Chloe Petts in Streatham

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on train travel

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.