Part of the DLR will close next week for ten days

Take heed, DLR users – parts of the turquoise line will be closed for ten days from Saturday August 19. That means no riding in the front seat and pretending to be the driver for over a week. It‘s a tough life, we know.

The DLR will be shut between Stratford International and Canning Town from Saturday August 19 until Tuesday August 29, so that TfL can replace some key components of the track that have been in use since the line opened in 2011. The works are taking place between Star Lane and West Ham, but unfortunately this means a bigger part of the line will have to close.

Luckily, the Jubilee Line runs parallel to the to the DLR right up to Stratford. However, passengers going to Star Lane, Abbey Road or Stratford High Street will have to take the bus as the grey line doesn’t stop at those stations.

During the works, old wooden railway sleepers will be replaced with concrete ones. Plus, there will be preventative maintenance works to reduce the need for future closures.

Tom Page, TfL’s general manager for the DLR, said: ‘This closure between Stratford International and Canning Town is to allow vital track maintenance works to take place so that we can continue to offer customers a safe and reliable service across the DLR network. I would like to thank customers for their patience while these routine works take place and would ask anyone travelling to plan ahead, allowing plenty of time for any journey.’