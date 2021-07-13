London
Bygrave Farm, the setting of Electric Woodland festival
Photograph: Electric Woodland

Party in the forest at new drum ’n’ bass fest Electric Woodlands this September

It’s got a line-up to rave about

By Alice Saville
Right now, forest bathing is all the rage. But if weeping in the gnarled embrace of a silver birch sounds a bit overly... crunchy for your tastes, then here’s a novel way to appreciate the majesty of nature. New mini-festival Electric Woodlands offers a chance to spend a hectic 11 hours moving to drum ’n’ bass legends including Chase & Status, Hybrid Minds, Dimension, Crucast, Richy Ahmed, Kings of the Rollers, Flava D, John Summit, Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

Chase & Status
Photograph: Electric WoodlandsChase & Status

The one-day festival runs from noon to 11pm on Saturday September 25 at Bygrave Farm, a secluded green spot in Hertfordshire that’s 30 minutes from London  Big Green Coach will be laying on extra buses to make sure you get home safely instead of outraging local bulls by stumbling into their field. There’ll also be an array of food and drink options, plus refreshing views over rolling pastures. 

Electric Woodlands has been dreamt up by the freshly formed team Louder, who’ve been responsible for all-dayers at venues including Printworks, Ministry of Sound and The Drumsheds. They’re following in the footsteps of other music biz promoters by offering a Covid guarantee, so if by some unlucky chance the event can’t go ahead you can get a full refund. But we’re travelling hopefully. Forests, fresh air, earth-shaking bass... sounds like just the spiritual medicine we need. 

Electric Woodlands is on Sat Sep 25. Tickets go on sale today: book here.

Party without leaving town at the best London music festivals of 2021.

The inaugural London Pitchfork Festival looks excellent.

