Since 2006, the highly secretive cabal of music mavens who run Pitchfork have, for reasons we'll never know, decreed that their annual live music festivals will take place only in Chicago and Paris. But this year is different. Special, even. Finally, Londoners have been deemed worthy of a lovingly-curated line-up of some of the most hyped artists around.





Photograph: Pitchfork

The fest will run from November 10-14, in a series of individually ticketed shows in venues across London. Highlights include a festival opener from Mykki Bianco at Village Underground (November 10), the debut of Bobby Gillespie & Jenny Beth's new album at Earth Theatre (November 10-11), a Roundhouse gig featuring Stereolab and Girl Band (November 14), and a night with jazz luminaries Moses Boyd, Nilüfer Yanya, Emma Jean Thackary and Cktrl at the newly-refurbished Hackney Church (November 13).

It's scheduled to run back-to-back with Pitchfork Festival Paris (November 16-20) so if you have the time of your life, you can hop on le Eurostar and do it all over again. This double fest marks Pitchfork's 25th anniversary, during which time it's evolved from an underground blog kept by a teenager working in a record store, into a massively influential online publication with a famously exacting scoring system. Will this fest be worthy of a 10.0? You've got to be there to find out.

Tickets to Pitchfork Festival go on pre-sale on Wednesday June 30 at 10am, followed by a general sale on Friday July 2 at 10am.

