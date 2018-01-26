Pass the Butterbeer: a Harry Potter brunch is coming to London

Remember when we told you that a ‘Mean Girls’ brunch was happening in London? Of course you do – it was only announced on Monday and sold out almost immediately. Now the organisers, Joshua Walker PR, have decided to ride this eggy tide by launching a Harry Potter-themed brunch at Anokha restaurant on February 24.

So what does it involve? First, a sorting hat will be plonked on the head of each diner as they enter, to determine their ‘house’ for the night. And they’ll be asked to throw on their ‘best robes’ for a meal in the ‘Great Hall’, where the Hogwarts fans can test their knowledge with a Harry Potter quiz while one of the eight blockbuster films plays in the background.

As with the ‘Mean Girls’ event, the ticket price (£35) will include a brunch main and dessert, but this time, there’s an hour of bottomless Butterbeer. If you don’t want to down lots of frothy pints in 60 minutes, you can have prosecco instead. It might help long-time fans get over the horrible realisation that the HP series is almost 21 years old.

We can’t vouch for the grub, but hopefully you won’t end up with a plate of Bertie Bott’s earwax jelly beans.

Sound like your kind of thing? Slytherin to the event website for more info.

