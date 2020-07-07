Patty & Bun reveals the recipe for its confit chicken wings and BBQ sauce

Lockdown might be loosening, but Londoners’ reinvigorated love of cooking doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Next on the Must Cook list? Patty & Bun’s confit chicken wings – the very best side on the burger chain’s menu. The breadcrumbed wings are cooked in duck fat and best served with P&B’s extra special BBQ sauce. Don’t worry, we’ve got the recipe for that too.

Confit chicken wings (serves four)

What you need

Chicken wings, 1.5kg.

Duck fat, 300g.

Table salt, 250g.

Caster sugar, 75g.

Water, 4 litres.

One egg.

Plain flour, 300g.

Panko breadcrumbs, 1kg.

Milk, 293ml.

Two spring onions.

What you need to do

1. Make the brine mix by whisking together the table salt, caster sugar and water until dissolved.

2. Brine the chicken wings for a minimum of two hours. Overnight is ideal.

3. Drain the brine from the wings and warm the duck fat through.

4. Cook the wings in the duck fat at 220C in the oven for one hour and 40 minutes or until soft to touch but not falling away from the bone completely.

5. Drain the duck fat and leave the wings to cool.

6. Mix the egg and milk together in one bowl and put the flour and panko breadcrumbs in separate bowls too.

7. Take the wings and, one by one, cover in a dusting of flour then roll in the egg and milk mix and finally cover in the breadcrumbs.

8. Do this for all the chicken wings and set aside for cooking.

9. To finish the dish, fry the chicken wings in oil at around 180C or 190C until golden brown. Serve with warm BBQ sauce and thinly sliced spring onions.

BBQ sauce

What you need

White onion, 300g.

Garlic, 100g.

Cider vinegar, 300ml.

Chipotle in abodo (blitzed in blender), 20g.

Chilli powder, 20g.

Apple juice, 566g.

Brown sugar, 300g.

Smoked paprika, 110g.

Butter, 50g.

Ketchup, 2kg.

Maldon salt, 25g.

Molasses, 150g.

What you need to do



1. Blitz the onions, salt and garlic in a blender for 30 seconds.

2. In a pan, melt the butter and sauté the onions and garlic until lightly caramelised.

3. Add all the ingredients, apart from the molasses, and simmer on a low heat for around three hours.

4. Once the BBQ sauce has reduced by a third, take off the heat and add in the molasses.

5. Blitz the BBQ sauce with a hand blender.

6. Use this sauce to cover the confit chicken wings or as a dipping sauce for burgers and chips.

