One of the capital’s best burger joints is back, delivering from three of its restaurants in London

Talk to any burger connoisseur (or beef buff, as they prefer to be called) and at some point you’ll hear them lavish praise on Patty & Bun. Of all the slightly big (technical term) chains, P&B seems to have attracted the most loyal fanbase. This is because it has nailed the ancient art of putting meat and sauce between two pieces of bread.

All the more reason to be jazzed that Patty & Bun has just decided to reopen three of its outlets for deliveries. So, if you live close to London Bridge, Hackney’s Richmond Road or Notting Hill’s Pembridge Road you should be punching the air with joy right now. Get on Deliveroo and order yourself a greasy, dreamy pile of P&B.

Live outside of all three restaurants’ catchment areas? A damn shame. But fret not – Patty & Bun is still offering its lockdown DIY kit so you can carefully construct your own meaty meal, with expert-approved ingredients. It’s just like being in a real restaurant. Except that you do the cooking. And you sleep in it afterwards.

Patty & Bun Hackney and London Bridge are open now on Deliveroo, with the Notting Hill branch following shortly.

In other meaty news, Burger & Lobster is back, too.

Find more awesome London restaurants now doing delivery.

