Pay-what-you-want poké is coming

All-the-rage poké is one of those treat-yourself lunches usually indulged in when you’re feeling flush. Well, on January 22, you can eat like a lithe LA lady for small change. And you can thank Elton John. Seriously: Ahi Poké is opening a new branch in Spitalfields and has teamed up with the Elton John Aids Foundation to offer pay-what-you-want poké on opening day. So, technically, you could pay 1p for a poké bowl worth £8.95. But you might feel a bit of a dick if you did because, as the foundation says, the money goes towards ‘creating an Aids-free future’.

Ahi Poké will be offering pay-what-you-want poké on January 22 at 16 Horner Square, E1 6EW.

Love cheap food? Check out our round-up of the 100 best budget eats in London.

Want to know whenever Elton John dallies in food retail? Click here to sign up to Time Out.