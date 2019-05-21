Peckham’s Bussey Rooftop Bar is back for summer – and it’s looking pretty colourful

You can stop obsessing over the weather forecast for the bank holiday weekend – it’s already looking incredibly tropical in Peckham. The rooftop bar at the ever-popular Bussey Building is back open for the warmer months, with a colourful, flower-filled look that should have you feeling warm all over.

Up at Bussey Rooftop Bar, they’ll be doling out the usual top-drawer cocktails, as well as posh hotdogs from Rockadolla. And for summer 2019, the sky-high spot plans to introduce a bottomless brunch with a ’90s theme – with two hours’ worth of bottomless G&Ts, bloody marys or prosecco to add to the dizzying aspect of a trip to the top.

While nearby Frank’s Cafe draws huge crowds as soon as the sun hits, the rival rooftop at Bussey Building offers just as sweet a view across to the city, with hopefully less of a queue at the bar. And with its flowery canopy, there’s more reason than ever to head on up there this summer.

Bussey Rooftop Bar (Roof B, Bussey Building, SE15 4SL) is open until September 2019 – Tue-Fri 5pm-11pm, Sat noon-11pm, Sun 5pm-11pm.

