People are battling to eat a 1kg burrito, and you can thank Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s first year on Capitol Hill hasn’t been short on incident, but one thing he’s successfully failed to follow through on is his WTF? campaign promise of a wall along the Mexican border.

Enter London burrito chain Benito’s Hat, which – in homage of sorts to this fact— has released a burrito dubbed ‘The Wall’: a 1kg, 14-inch, £15 behemoth of a wrap with a filling of your choice (meaning BH standards like chipotle grilled steak, braised pork or chicken, beef brisket barbecue or sautéed veg). It comes with tortilla chips and a nice cup of horchata (a rather nice almond drink), and if you finish it in five minutes it’s free. Either way, £1.50 from each Wall goes to Mexican border charity Border Angels.

That bit (plus the objective deliciousness of a gigantic burrito) we can get behind – more so than making light of the whole sorry debacle, frankly.

‘The Wall’ burrito will be available at all of Benito’s Hat’s sites from Saturday January 20 to Saturday January 27.

