Do you have a foosty, disused mattress lurking in your flat? Maybe you have one going grey with mould, disintegrating into a slimy, spongey mush in your back garden? Is that a yes? Time for an art project.

Londoners have been transforming their old mattresses into public art, with a flurry of photographs documenting the quirky, graffitied junk shared as the latest craze on social media.

One photograph shared by a Facebook user shows a mattress dumped in a Finchley driveway, complete with an angry cartoon face sprawled over its front. Others are a bit more sophisticated, such as this festive one snapped by another Facebook user featuring a colourful Christmas tree. But perhaps the best ones are those with truly cryptic messages – because only in the capital would people seize the opportunity to share their gloom while waiting for the council to deal with their shit.

Check out some of London's best 'mattress art' below:

Photograph: Ben Adam / Facebook One user found this mattress in Leyton

Photograph: Katrina Bradley / Facebook Merry Christmattress! Spotted in Bethnal Green

Photograph: Ramona Devotchka / Facebook This mattress doesn't seem to be happy about being left outside in Finchley

Photograph: Charles Loft / Facebook Found a couple of years ago near Lambeth walk

