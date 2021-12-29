London
People are sharing photos of painted mattresses around London

Mouldy mattress graffitied with cryptic phrase = prime photography material

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Do you have a foosty, disused mattress lurking in your flat? Maybe you have one going grey with mould, disintegrating into a slimy, spongey mush in your back garden? Is that a yes? Time for an art project. 

Londoners have been transforming their old mattresses into public art, with a flurry of photographs documenting the quirky, graffitied junk shared as the latest craze on social media.

One photograph shared by a Facebook user shows a mattress dumped in a Finchley driveway, complete with an angry cartoon face sprawled over its front. Others are a bit more sophisticated, such as this festive one snapped by another Facebook user featuring a colourful Christmas tree. But perhaps the best ones are those with truly cryptic messages – because only in the capital would people seize the opportunity to share their gloom while waiting for the council to deal with their shit.

Check out some of London's best 'mattress art' below:

A mattress with the words 'I love playing games I can't win'
Photograph: Ben Adam / FacebookOne user found this mattress in Leyton
A spray painted mattress
Photograph: Katrina Bradley / FacebookMerry Christmattress! Spotted in Bethnal Green
A spray painted mattress
Photograph: Ramona Devotchka / FacebookThis mattress doesn't seem to be happy about being left outside in Finchley
A spray painted mattress
Photograph: Charles Loft / FacebookFound a couple of years ago near Lambeth walk

