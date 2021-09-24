Ever think of that huge, gross island of plastic floating in the Pacific Ocean, the one that pops up on the news every few months and that scientists reckon could be anywhere between the size of Texas and Russia, and feel totally, depressingly helpless?

Fear not, free public events like ‘The Blue Paradox’ are here to try and change things for the better. An immersive educational experience promoted by US multinational SC Johnson as part of its sustainability programme, it’s running with Conservation International at Exhibition London in White City. ‘The Blue Paradox’ aims to get people better informed on the value of ocean ecosystems, the harm plastics do to those ecosystems and what we can do to make a difference. It's also properly blown people’s minds on TikTok.

‘The Blue Paradox’s 360-degree digital projections give viewers a visual, graspable understanding of how more than 8 million tonnes of plastic pollution a year affects marine life and food chains.

The original promo vid (at the bottom) provided an enticing taste of deep blue, submerged imagery and intense tidal energy, kind of like an aquarium but, erm, without much actual water. It didn’t, apparently, adequately prepare people for what they ended up encountering.

To make it even better, for every visitor, SC Johnson is making a donation to Conservation International to help protect 1 square kilometre of ocean, with a minimum commitment of 9,000 sq km, an area six times the size of Greater London. So just by turning up, you can make a difference.

‘The Blue Paradox’ is open at Exhibition London, W12 7SL until Sep 27. 11am-7pm. Book a ticket here.

