Pergola On The Wharf
Photograph: Pergola on the Wharf

Pergola on the Wharf is supporting London’s hospitality with free Christmas dinners

Pergola is welcoming everyone for free, but donations are greatly appreciated

Written by
Lauryn Berry
Like many London restaurants and pubs, Pergola on the Wharf on the Isle of Dogs was excited and ready to receive diners for Christmas parties and festive nosh-ups. 

Sadly, it too has been hit with an overwhelming number of cancellations. Nonetheless, Pergola isn’t giving up on the Christmas spirit and is putting its produce to good use by treating Londoners to free dinners. 

That’s right, you can get a full Xmas turkey dinner for absolutely nothing, but Pergola is encouraging its guests to donate £5 towards Hospitality Action, a charity that supports businesses and workers in the sector, a sector that is currently suffering horrible (again) thanks to the city’s new surge in Covid cases. 

You can grab a scrumptious dinner between December 20 and 24 from noon to 6pm. If you still feel comfortable dining out, bring a friend or family member and enjoy a turkey (or veggie) feast in the socially distanced venue. And while you’re there, don’t forget to donate and support London’s brilliant and resilient hospitality venues. It’s the least they deserve.

Things to buy to support London’s restaurants and bars right now.

‘We’ve lost about £30k in bookings and income’: how the new wave of Covid is affecting London’s restaurants (and how you can help). 



