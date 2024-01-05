Peter Kay at London’s O2 Arena: timings and everything you need to know

The legendary comedian’s massive residency at the O2 Arena continues this weekend

Whether you’ve been a fan since the days of That Peter Kay Thing or you’ve recently discovered his sketches on TikTok, the chances are you’re familiar with Peter Kay, one of the UK’s most beloved comedians. And that’s shown by the sheer number of gigs he’s playing this year – in fact, Kay is the first ever artist to perform a monthly residency at Greenwich’s massive O2 Arena.

A heck of a lot of Londoners are going to get to see Peter Kay live over the next 12 months, and those gigs continue this weekend. This Saturday (January 6), Kay takes to the O2 as part of his first tour in 12 years. Here’s everything you need to know about the show – and all the ones after that.

RECOMMENDED: How to get tickets for Peter Kay’s 2023 tour

When is Peter Kay at London’s O2 Arena?

Peter Kay’s next show at the O2 is on Saturday, January 6 2024.

After that, he’ll play loads more dates. Here are those in full:

February 24, 2024

March 23, 2024

April 20, 2024

May 4, 2024

June 2, 2024

July 13, 2024

August 10, 2024

September 7, 2024

October 8, 2024

November 16, 2024

December 5. 2024

January 25, 2025

February 22, 2025

March 20, 2025

April 4, 2025

What time will he come on stage?

Kay is set to take to the stage at 8pm.

What time do doors open at the London O2?

Doors will open at 6:30pm and it should end by the O2’s curfew, which is 11pm.

Are there any tickets left?

According to ticketing platform AXS, there are still some tickets left for the January 6 show.

How much are tickets?

You can nab tickets for as little as £42 – find remaining tickets on AXS here.

Everything you need to know about London’s tube strikes in January 2024.

Plus: London’s legendary no-trousers tube ride returns this weekend.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.