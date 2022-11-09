Peter Kay is doing a year-long monthly residency at the O2 Arena

He’ll be the first comedian to do a residency at the venue

People who were outraged by Peter Kay’s lack of London dates when he announced his tour this week, we have some answers for you. It wasn’t a deliberate snub of the capital, because the comedian has announced he’s doing a monthly residency at the O2 in North Greenwich, starting next month.

Fans of Kay will be giddy with joy, as there’s a chance to catch him every week from 16 December until November 23 2023.

The comedian is making a huge comeback after announcing a nationwide arena tour that kicks off in December this year. This is his first tour since 2010, after he had to cancel his 2017 shows due to ‘unforeseen family circumstances’.

In 2010 Kay set a Guinness World Record for the biggest-selling stand-up tour of all time, after playing to more than 1.2 million people. The 49-year-old will be the first comedian to have a residency at the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena, following in the footsteps of the likes of Prince.

Kay told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 that he thought the tour was coming at a good time. ‘It’s bad times, that’s why people need a laugh,’ he said. Kay is even keeping the price of the tickets the same as what they were in 2010: £35.

Tickets for his tour go on sale at 10am on Saturday November 12.

The O2, Peninsula Square, SE10 0DX. 16 Dec 22 Nov 23 2023. £35.

