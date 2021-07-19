Tasteless cocktail names are an age-old tradition in the UK, so it was genuinely only a matter of time before some wag named a load after the various vaccines that are currently saving the lives of thousands of people across Britain

100 Wardour St have got in there first, offering a trio of cocktails unironically named Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

To mark 'Freedom Week' and the easing of the last lockdown restrictions in England, the club is launching a medical trolley pop-up bar on Thursday 22 July.

You'll be able to order boozy chemistry beakers from bar staff in lab coats - a sure sign London is healing - take home a decorative syringe and even snog a stranger on the dancefloor like the good ol' days of 2018.

‘Pfizer' will appeal to the masses with its mix of Elderflower cordial, Aperol, tonic water and Tanqueray gin. Moderna plays up to its stereotype for being under 40-friendly with its blend of blue pea flower-infused tequila, limoncello, lemon juice, and tonic water. Then there's AstraZeneca’, the waterboy of the group, offering up non-alcoholic Seedlip, lemon juice, sparkling colour juice and grapefruit soda.

The choice is up to you. But, at the risk of sounding like your mum, try and make sure you've had the real jab before ordering a round of 'em, yeah?

The pop-up will run for six weeks, staying open until 3am on Saturdays.

