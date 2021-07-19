London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Order vaccine cocktails at this pop-up bar
100 Wardour StOrder vaccine cocktails at this pop-up bar

Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca cocktails have launched at a Soho bar

Chemistry beakers are the new jam jars

By Jess Phillips
Advertising

Tasteless cocktail names are an age-old tradition in the UK, so it was genuinely only a matter of time before some wag named a load after the various vaccines that are currently saving the lives of thousands of people across Britain

100 Wardour St have got in there first, offering a trio of cocktails unironically named Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

To mark 'Freedom Week' and the easing of the last lockdown restrictions in England, the club is launching a medical trolley pop-up bar on Thursday 22 July.

You'll be able to order boozy chemistry beakers from bar staff in lab coats - a sure sign London is healing - take home a decorative syringe and even snog a stranger on the dancefloor like the good ol' days of 2018. 

‘Pfizer' will appeal to the masses with its mix of Elderflower cordial, Aperol, tonic water and Tanqueray gin. Moderna plays up to its stereotype for being under 40-friendly with its blend of blue pea flower-infused tequila, limoncello, lemon juice, and tonic water. Then there's AstraZeneca’, the waterboy of the group, offering up non-alcoholic Seedlip, lemon juice, sparkling colour juice and grapefruit soda.

The choice is up to you. But, at the risk of sounding like your mum, try and make sure you've had the real jab before ordering a round of 'em, yeah?

The pop-up will run for six weeks, staying open until 3am on Saturdays.

Pop-up vaccination centres are appearing in London parks

The best bars in Soho

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.