Get your jab at Battersea Park
Photograph: Cognac Brown/Bernardo Emanuelle, Shutterstock

Pop-up vaccination centres are appearing in London parks

Get jabbed and get a tan, all in one trip

By Alice Saville
The race to get London jabbed before Monday’s big relaxation of social distancing rules is entering a hectic new stage as pop-up vaccination centres spring up in city parks. You can just turn up to clinics in Greenwich Park, Wandsworth Common and Weavers Fields Park in Bethnal Green this weekend: get your first jab, or bag that second dose if your previous jab was more than eight weeks ago.

And as we’re forecast gorgeous weather this weekend, there’s no better time for ‘sun’s out, guns out’. First, dazzle the park passers-by with your rippling, keyboard-typing-honed biceps, then get London’s most sought-after arm accessory, a jab, plus a little sticker that tells the world how very brave and sensible you are. 

If you want to tell your future grandkids that you got vaccinated somewhere still cooler than one of London’s beautiful green spots, then you’re in luck: tonight there are also clinics available at Tate Modern (for art and antibodies) and Camden Market (for punks and pricks).

It's all part of the government’s ‘grab a jab’ mission, which has brought the spirit of a third and much more hygienic summer of love to London with mass vaccination events that spring up over night, their locations and rules spread through underground networks of fans. Get those antibodies coursing through your veins asap, and let the summery good times roll.

You can get vaccinated at Tate Modern this Friday.

How London’s parks saved us in the city’s weirdest year.



