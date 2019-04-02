Picnic alert! Those big grassy steps are back beside the canal in King’s Cross

The sun has come out, the clocks have gone forward, and the canals of King’s Cross are once more framed by bright green alfresco goodness on their banks.

That’s right, the now-famous great grass steps are returning to the Granary Wharf canalside, meaning you’ll be able to treat your desk lunch like a picnic as you (hopefully) bask in the glorious heat of an unpredictable British summer.

The steps are back as part of King’s Cross’s Let’s Play: Easter festival, which kicks off on April 6. And they’ll be sticking around until October – which, we have to say, is optimistic.

Find the grassy steps at Granary Square, N1C 4AA.

