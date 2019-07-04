Pied someone off? You can now send them an actual ‘Love Island’ pie to say sorry

Like much of the nation, you may have found yourself engrossed in ITV’s ‘Love Island’ antics of the last few weeks. From outrageous recouplings and scandalous Casa Amor happenings, we’ve seen laughter, betrayal and, most importantly, some real pieing off. We’re used to watching this all take place on-screen but now, thanks to Uber Eats, the messiness from the villa will be coming a little bit closer.

The food delivery service has coupled up with east London’s Twisted London to create the Love island Pied Off Shop, where you’ll be able to apologise to anyone you’ve ever pied off with one of their four ‘apologies pies’. Let loved ones know how truly loyal you are with a ‘Chicken Melt Pie’ or even send a friend the ‘It is what it is Apple Pie’ to make sure there are no hard feelings.

While completely free in the Uber Eats app with the code PIEDOFF, the limited-edition menu is only available on Friday (July 5) so make sure you nab your apology pie quick. Do let the person know there’s a delivery en route and it won’t be long before you’re their type on paper once more.

