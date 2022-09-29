London
Pink Floyd Battersea
Photograph: Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd will light up Battersea Power Station again tonight

They’re celebrating the launch of their album ‘Animals (2018 remix)’

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Last week, Pink Floyd teased fans with a social media post showing a picture of Battersea Power Station. This sparked rumours that Algie the Pig, from the original 1977 ‘Animals’ album artwork, could be making his grand aerial return. We now know that sadly Algie won’t be making an appearance, but the band will light up the power station with an epic projection tonight (Thursday September 29), from 8pm to 11pm.

Promoting the release of their new album ‘Animals (2018 remix)’, the renovated building was lit up with an epic light show last night. And if you missed it, it will happen again this evening. 

The record dropped yesterday and includes remixes of ‘Pigs on the Wing 1’ and ‘Dogs’. 

On the original album cover there’s a picture of the giant inflatable porker flying over the station, which famously broke free during the shoot. The remix album artwork features an updated image of the iconic Art Deco building. 

And if you can’t get enough of the grand old station, the spanking renovated building will finally open to the public on October 14.

