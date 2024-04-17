Pizza Express is opening a line of record shops across London

It’s an unlikely combination that somehow just works: pizza and records. But I bet you didn't know that as well as slinging dough balls across the country, Pizza Express also has its own record label, PX Records. To celebrate the label’s first birthday this year, the pizza OGs are opening not one, not two, but three record stores in London, so you’ll be able to grab some wax and a slice.

PX Records is opening up vinyl stores in Soho, Holborn and Chelsea. These shops will be located inside Pizza Express’ live music venues, including the legendary Pizza Express Jazz Club, and will be open from April 26.

‘Za stans and music heads will come together to celebrate the momentous occasion, and will be able to cop vinyls from signed PX Records artists including UK soul outfit Mamas Gun, revered US saxophonist Scott Hamilton, Jamiroquai keyboardist Matt Johnson and multi award-winning jazz duo Ian Shaw and Tony Kofi, all recorded at PX Live venues.

The pizza chain has long had chops within the music world, with icons like Amy Winehouse, Norah Jones, and Gregory Porter gracing the stage at its live music venues over the years.

Ross Dines, music manager at Pizza Express said: ‘For almost 50 years, music has been an iconic part of Pizza Express, combining live performances and delicious dining experiences. To be able to continue our passion for supporting both up-and-coming and established, global artists through PX Records is something we’re very proud of and we’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the opening of our first record stores.’

