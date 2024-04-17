Galvin at Windows set to close 28th-floor restaurant after 18 years

The sky-scraping space at Park Lane’s Hilton will shut at the end of April

After 18 years serving food very high up in Mayfair, Galvin at Windows – the restaurant at top of the Hilton on Park Lane – will close at the end of this month.

The restaurant opened on the 28th floor of the hotel in 2006, and was part of the Galvin brothers’ mini chain of restaurants, which also includes Galvin at La Chapelle and Bistrot & Bar, both in Spitalfields. It had a Michelin star for a bit, winning the title in 2010 and losing it in 2019, but it was best known for serious views across Hyde Park and the fact that First Dates’ ever-charming Fred Sirieix was general manager for 14 years.

Galvin at Windows announced the April 25 closure on Instagram, saying it was closing due to the multi-million-pound renovation of the Hilton.

Chris and Jeff Galvin added: ‘We've cherished every moment of our highly successful 18 years on Park Lane from being awarded our Michelin Star to the ongoing success of both the restaurant and our award-winning team. The memories we've created will remain close to our hearts forever.’

It’s the latest in number of high profile London restaurant closures, following Monica Galetti’s Mere, which also shut this month, as well as Michel Roux Jr’s Le Gavroche, and Jason Atherton’s Pollen Street Social, which will be closing this summer, while Marcus Wareing’s restaurant at The Berkeley, Marcus, closed at the end of 2023.

