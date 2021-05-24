If you’ve ever had a pizza and thought: “This is great and all but I could do with it being a bit more… roast-like, you know?”, well… you’re in luck.

Bringing together the great British roast and one of Italy’s finest exports, the folks at Pizza Hut have launched a roast dinner pizza. Yep, that’s right.

Instead of a tomato base, it’ll have a red wine gravy sauce, topped with roast beef, sage and onion stuffing, thin slices of roast potato and red onions. What, no Yorkshire pudding?

The new hybrid dish is part of Pizza Hut’s new Staycation or Vacation-inspired menu, which also features a Spanish-inspired pizza with paprika chicken and smoky chorizo, because if you stick chorizo on anything, it becomes 60% more Spanish.

But back to the roast dinner pizza. Will the gravy sauce make it sloppy? Does stuffing really have any place on a pizza? Will it taste of broken dreams? Who knows, really. If you want to find out, it’s available for delivery only and for a limited time. Just maybe don’t order it when your nan comes over for an actual roast. That’ll only end in tears.

