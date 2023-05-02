Plot twist: Printworks may return to the same venue... in 2026

To the staccato synths of Bicep’s ‘Glue’, we bid a tearful adieu to Printworks at the venue’s final ever dance last night. But – plot twist! – the south London venue has now teased punters with a promise of Printworks 2.0, revealing that it hopes to return to the Press Halls within three years.

Recently dubbed the second best club in the world, the former printing factory has been the stomping ground for world-class DJs and London’s most dedicated partygoers. Over the years, pretty much every DJ worth their salt played at Printworks, with the venue hosting parties from Nina Kraviz, Helena Hauff, Hessle Audio, Honey Dijon, FWD>>, Jeff Mills and many more musical legends.

Last year Printworks announced it would be closing as the building was to be redeveloped into office blocks by its owner British Land. The venue hosted a four-month long final season, culminating in a closing weekend with sets from Bicep, Peggy Gou, Andy C and Camelphat. However, while parts of the building will still be developed, last night it revealed it plans to return to its iconic Canada Water home within three years.

Simeon Aldred, director of strategy at Broadwick Live, said: ‘We are delighted to announce that Printworks hopes to return in three years and that we will continue to work with our partners at British Land to create the future cultural venue that retains the essence of the iconic Press Halls. Printworks has brought lasting impact to our scene, to our city, to artists and our local community. The future Printworks venue aims to build on this, bringing together all the best in all electronic music and visual arts, both as well as hosting some of the world’s best orchestras, ballet companies and other art forms.’

So it seems Printworks might not be gone after all. Here’s hoping it’s as good as it was before, eh?

