Pop rock megastar Chrissie Hynde is opening an exhibition of her paintings this month

She might have brass in pocket, but has she got any artistic talent hiding in there? We’re all about to find out, because one of pop rock’s biggest names is having an exhibition of her paintings later this month in London.

Chrissie Hynde of Pretenders fame has been at the whole art thing for a while now, and in 2018 even published a book of almost 200 images of her original artworks. But now she’s bringing over 60 recent works to West London’s Cromwell Place for a free exhibition which will run from November 21 to December 14.

The paintings run the gamut from still life to abstract, with plenty of nods to the likes of Kandinsky and Picasso and Hockney. ‘What was a meditative practice had turned into something more substantial and could not now be ignored,’ said Hynde. ‘Like lyrics for a song waiting to be written, the paintings kept accumulating, wanting to be seen. Writing the will would have to wait; action needed to be taken — the paintings would have to be dealt with.’

Are they any good? Well, I’d say – as an art critic – they’re about as interesting as her music. But the best thing about the show is, without doubt, the title: ‘Hynde Sight’. Get it?

Chrissie Hynde: ‘Hynde Sight – Recent Paintings’ is at Cromwell Place, Nov 21-Dec 14. Free. More details here.

