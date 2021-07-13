You can get vaccinated at Tate Modern this Friday

The Tate Turbine Hall has been home to giant slides, an enormous spider, millions of sunflower seeds and an actual sun. And now, it’s going to be home to a pop up vaccination centre.

This Friday night, Tate Modern is opening late and encouraging people to come get a jab before going off to spend some time swanning around its permanent collection or visiting some of its top notch temporary exhibitions (including the very good new Sophie Taeuber-Arp show).

Just to be clear, this isn’t some clever art installation built to make viewers question ideas of authority or consider the finitude of the human body or the transitory nature of life itself, it’s an actual vaccination centre. Just for getting vaccinated. For your health. Ok?

They’re dishing up nothing but the best 100% pure Pfizer too, so go get an injection of the good stuff and then stare at Duchamp’s urinal. It's what he would've wanted.

The pop up vaccination clinic is at Tate Modern, Friday July 16. You can just walk up on the night, or book here.

