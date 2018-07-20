Pret are giving away thousands of free iced coffees today

So we can all stop sweating for one millisecond during this heatwave, this Friday (July 20) the lovely people at Pret are treating London to free cold and caffeinated bevvies. From 10am until 11am you can head into any one of 200 participating stores and grab an iced Americano or iced latte completely on the house. Luckily for those who prefer no lactose: soy and rice-coconut milk come at no extra charge.

This weather’s definitely not going to last forever – let’s make the bloody most of it and drink all the iced coffee we can, people. Summertime vibes forever.

Get free Pret iced coffee on Friday July 20 from 10am until 11am. Check this list of stores to see if your local is participating.

