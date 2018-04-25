London’s best chain restaurants, ranked

Jerry Murrell and his sons (none of them named Moe) are the Five Guys behind this US burger chain, which is proving a hit this side of the pond. Expect garish red colours, noisy queues, Coke from a freestyle machine and endless pick-your-own toppings. It’s all very down-home Yankee.

Flagship site: 1-3 Long Acre, WC2E 9LH

Other locations: various, across London