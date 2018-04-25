London’s best chain restaurants, ranked
From upmarket steakhouses to ramen and tacos
Chains are underrated. Ordering your favourite Pret sandwich and having it taste exactly the same, every time, is a weirdly beautiful thing. And we’re not just talking about sarnies: from upmarket steakhouses to ramen and tacos, we’ve rounded up our very favourite restaurants and cafés with six branches or more and ranked them from bottom to top. Let us know whether you agree with our order in the comments below.
London’s best chains, ranked
Five Guys
Jerry Murrell and his sons (none of them named Moe) are the Five Guys behind this US burger chain, which is proving a hit this side of the pond. Expect garish red colours, noisy queues, Coke from a freestyle machine and endless pick-your-own toppings. It’s all very down-home Yankee.
Flagship site: 1-3 Long Acre, WC2E 9LH
Other locations: various, across London
Wasabi
Not sure how to handle sushi? Well, Wasabi makes it easy by offering individually wrapped onigiri triangles alongside its futomaki, gunkan and hand rolls. Billed as a bright, modern Japanese alternative for sandwich-loving Londoners, it also feeds the hungry hordes with soups, salads, rice cakes and bento boxes.
Flagship site: 34 Villiers Street, WC2N 6NJ
Other locations: various, across London
The Breakfast Club
Act out your teen fantasies and wallow in ’80s nostalgia at this cluttered, ersatz homage to John Hughes’s cult movie – and tribute to the most important meal of the day. Breakfast takes centre-stage (of course), but this Club runs right through from brunch to dinner.
Flagship site: 33 D’Arblay Street, W1F 8EU
Other locations: various across London
Chilango
Set up by two Americans with a taste for Mexican food, Chilango keeps it authentic while pulling in ideas from the States’ immigrant communities. Burritos, salads, super nachos and ‘hotboxes’ are its stock in trade, with the option of fiery sauce to finish you off.
Flagship site: 27 Upper Street, N1 0PN
Other locations: various, across London
Rossopomodoro
A worldwide chain with a serious presence in London, Rossopomodoro has also stayed true to its Neapolitan roots. Wood-fired pizzas are made with flour from Naples and many of its pasta plates pay homage to the home city, while affogato al caffè provides the final authentic thrill.
Flagship site: John Lewis Shopping Centre, 300 Oxford Street, W1A 1EX
Other locations: various, across London
Tortilla
‘California-style Mexican food inspired by some of the best taquerias in San Francisco’s Mission District’, says the blurb – and we’re not about to argue. Tortilla’s mission is clear, and it scores with a line-up of tacos and burritos (‘naked’ or otherwise), plus quesadillas and nachos post-3pm.
Flagship site: 106 Southwark Street, SE1 0TA
Other locations: various, across London
Côte
Doing for French brasserie food what its stablemate Strada did for trattoria-style Italian cuisine, Côte mixes smart, glossy interiors with a menu of pure-bred bourgeois classics from moules marinière to steak frites. ‘Formule’ breakfasts, ‘plats rapides’ and a thoroughly Francophile drinks list complete the picture.
Flagship site: 8 Wimbledon High Street, SW19 5DX
Other locations: various, across London
Itsu
With its promise of ‘health and happiness’ boxes and its ‘fresh not fried’ ethos, Itsu epitomises Asian-themed clean fast food. It was a colour-coded conveyor-belt pioneer, but sushi is just one of its ‘eat beautiful’ star turns – don’t miss the ‘potsu’ pots, fusion gyoza and rice bowls.
Flagship site: 47 King’s Road, SW3 4NB
Other locations: various, across London
Pizza Express
Launched in Soho back in 1965, the all-conquering Pizza Express is one of fast food’s success stories – familiar, kid-friendly, reliable and cheery, but with one eye on the trends (think low-calorie options, gluten-free choices, mini desserts etc). Live jazz has made some branches iconic.
Flagship site: 29 Wardour Street, W1D 6PS
Other locations: various, across London
Patty & Bun
Some crave the confit chicken wings, others drool over the rosemary-salted fries, but it’s really about the kookily titled burgers at this bare-bones dude-food joint – anyone for Smokey Robinson or Lambshank Redemption? Expect neon-lit booths, cult beers, rum punch and long queues.
Flagship site: 54 James Street, W1U 1HE
Other Locations: various, across London
Shoryu Ramen
Trading on authenticity, this ramen chain dispenses its bowls of noodles in long-simmered bone-stock broth with impressive speed and Japanese efficiency. The Dracula tonkotsu is a must-have, the hirata buns are wickedly good, and there’s an awesome choice of sake, shochu and umeshu for aficionados.
Flagship site: 3 Denman Street, W1D 7HA
Other locations: Regent Street, Carnaby, New Oxford Street, Liverpool Street, Shoreditch, Westfield Stratford
Franco Manca
Wood-fired sourdough pizzas with serious artisan credentials guarantee queues at this cult-status mini chain. Prices are rock bottom, the pizzas are served up super-quickly, and kids can watch the pizzaiolo doing ‘messy play’ in the open kitchen. Arguably the best of its kind in town.
Flagship site: 144 Chiswick High Road, W4 1PU
Other locations: various, across London
Le Pain Quotidien
The name means ‘daily bread’ – a phrase that conjures up eating together around communal tables. It’s a theme that sits at the heart of Alain Coumont’s bakery chain, an outfit also known for its organic breakfasts, tartines, quinoa scones and vegan apple pie.
Flagship site: 72-75 Marylebone High Street, W1U 5JW
Other locations: various, across London
Nando’s
Food snobs look away now. This Portuguese chain is the people’s choice for peri-peri chicken, but also makes its money with burgers, wraps, pittas, salads and steaks. As a family-friendly go-to option, it has special menus for young ‘nandinos’ too.
Flagship site: 10 Frith Street, W1D 3JF
Other locations: various, across London
Wahaca
Synonymous with good times in the capital, Wahaca’s vibrant interiors, unfailingly bubbly service and tequila-fuelled drinks hit the button every time. Almost everything on the instantly addictive menu is an outright winner if you’re into self-styled Mexican market food with hip, edgy overtones.
Flagship site: 66 Chandos Place, WC2N 4HG
Other locations: various, across London
Pizza Pilgrims
Spawned from a three-wheeler food van, Pizza Pilgrims now has bricks-and-mortar sites across town – all dealing in Neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas with thick bases and on-trend toppings. Gelupo provide the ice creams, and there are gluggable wines by the carafe to match the retro vibe.
Flagship site: 11 Dean Street, W1D 3RP
Other locations: Carnaby, Exmouth Market, Covent Garden, Shoreditch, East India Quay
Shake Shack
Peddling the US ‘roadside burger’ experience in stripped-back diner surrounds, Shake Shack has all the stateside trappings – from buzzers announcing when your food’s ready to drive-by style hatches for picking up your full tray. Just add hot dogs, frozen custard ice cream and thick shakes.
Flagship site: 24 Market Building, The Piazza, WC2E 8RD
Other locations: Canary Wharf, Cambridge Circus, Leicester Square, Stratford, Tottenham Court Road, Victoria Nova
Leon
A chain on a mission, Leon wants us to eat healthily when we’re on that fast-food treadmill. Ok, lunch comes in a cardboard box with plastic cutlery, but the ingredients are seasonal and eco-friendly, right down to the last green pea. Leon’s worthy message is even easier to swallow when the bill arrives.
Flagship site: 275 Regent Street, W1B 2HB
Other locations: various, across London
Paul
With roots reaching back to a nineteenth-century family bakery in northern France, Paul is a staunch upholder of traditions when it comes to the staff of life. Whether you’re after a breakfast croissant, a lunchtime baguette or some teatime patisserie, this chain delivers the goods. They even have full-blown restaurants in Covent Garden and Tower 42.
Flagship site: 29 Bedford Street, WC2E 9ED
Other locations: various, across London
Pret a Manger
Everyone knows ‘Pret’. This UK-based sandwich-shop chain now has around 500 branches in nine countries, all serving up baguettes, sarnies, wraps, salads, soups and ‘sweet treats’. Veggies and vegans do well here, hot dishes come straight from the oven and the coffee’s organic.
Flagship site: 173 Victoria Street, SW1E 5NA
Other locations: various, around London
Hummus Bros
Queuing for a bowl of mashed-up chickpeas might seem a bit bonkers, but this indie pulse peddler gives seriously good hummus – so keep it simple with a flavoursome jazzed-up dip, a couple of warm wholemeal pittas and something crunchy on the side. Speedy service, big portions, low prices.
Flagship site: 88 Wardour Street, W1F 0TH
Other locations: Aldgate, Clerkenwell, Grays Inn Road, Holborn, St Paul’s
Tonkotsu
Riding the noodle new wave that started washing over London in 2012, Tonkotsu plies a no-nonsense trade in Kyoto-style ramen – distinguished by its creamy pork-bone broth. No frills and no bookings, but there are global beers for a ‘big night out’, Tokyo-style.
Flagship site: 63 Dean Street, W1D 4QG
Other locations: Selfridges Oxford Street, Battersea, Canvey Street, Mare Street, Notting Hill, Dunston Street
Chicken Shop and Dirty Burger
Two hip fast-food concepts under one roof, this hybrid from Soho House feeds burger fanatics with highly seasoned patties in glossy brioche buns while chook fans can gnaw on spit-roasted free-range poultry served hot, crisped-up and smoky. To drink? A boozy super-thick shake.
Flagship site: 27 Mile End Road, E1 4TP
Other locations: various, across London
Gaucho
Chandeliers, cowhide, black leather and moody lighting – welcome to Gaucho’s spin on an upmarket steakhouse with big-money aspirations. Myriad cuts of pampas-reared beef dominate the show, although the menu spans everything from ceviche to dulce de leche cheesecake. Serious Argentinian wines too.
Flagship site: 25 Swallow Street, W1B 4QR
Other locations: various, across London
Burger & Lobster
Like it says on the tin, you know where you are with the flashily decorated Burger & Lobster chain. Hand-minced burgers and lobsters (shipped over from Nova Scotia) are the headliners, with backup from lobster rolls, ‘beast’ combos and other affordably luxurious hits.
Flagship site: 29 Clarges Street, W1J 7EF
Other locations: various, across London
Hawksmoor
Hawksmoor’s butch steakhouses score an exhilarating bullseye with their grass-fed British beef, irresistible sides, perky cocktails and red-blooded wines – all served in clubby, masculine surrounds (lots of leather and dark wood panelling). You can get power breakfasts and luxe seafood in some branches too.
Flagship site: 157a Commercial Street, E1 6BJ
Other locations: Air Street, Borough, Guildhall, Knightsbridge, Seven Dials
