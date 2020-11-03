Pret has already launched its Christmas menu

When does Christmas begin? As soon as Halloween is over? Once you open the first window of your advent calendar? We have the definitive answer: it’s when Pret launches its Christmas menu. This year’s festive offering is already out. It’s been launched around the same time as last year’s winter menu – it’s just that we’re not feeling anywhere near as festive this time around.

Nevertheless, it includes all of the classics to get you in the mood, alongside new hot food items and three vegan additions for meat- and dairy-free peeps. Fear not, both Pret and Veggie Pret will still be open for takeaway during the lockdown period or they can deliver all these Christmas goodies straight to your door.

Of course, Pret’s famed Christmas lunch sandwich – turkey with port-and-orange cranberry sauce, stuffing, spinach, mayo and onions – will be returning alongside a range of seasonal sandwiches and baguettes. It will also be selling pigs in blankets in a pot or stuffed into a sarnie with onion relish, something it inherited from the EAT chain it took over, along with the famous chicken pot pie soup, high-street dining buffs.

The new vegan options on offer include a nut roast featuring butternut squash, rocket, Christmas pesto, vegan sage mayo, onions and caramelised pecans, plus vegan versions of its seasonal baguette and hot rolls. All of the mince pies are dairy-free, too.

For other sugary treats, there’s Christmas tiffin and a gingerbread snowman, whose head you can dunk in one of Pret’s three new hot drinks. The gingerbread latte, salted caramel latte and s’mores hot chocolate will also be available as one of your five daily cups if you signed up to Pret’s Barista subscription earlier this year.

Every Christmas sandwich sold will help out someone in need this holiday season, with 50p from each sale being donated to the Pret Foundation which aims to alleviate poverty, hunger and homelessness. Stuffing your face with festive food and helping a good cause? Sounds pretty great to us, all things considered.

