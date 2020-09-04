LondonChange city
Pret coffee subscription
Photograph: Pret

Pret launches ‘all you can drink’ coffee subscription for £20 a month

And it’s giving out a month of free hot drinks to mark the launch

By
Laura Richards
This news should get you buzzing. Not only could you score some very cheap coffee with Pret’s all-new coffee subscription, but you could also get free hot drinks for a whole month when you sign up.

The new service – called YourPret Barista – is launching on Tuesday (September 8). For £20 a month, subscribers receive up to five barista-prepared drinks a day. That includes coffees, teas and hot chocolates as well as smoothies and frappés. 

You’re limited to one drink transaction per visit and there’s a thirty-minute interval before you can order again – so no coffee rounds for the office/home office (or cheating the system!). But the offer counts towards five in-store coffees a day to drink in or take away.  

Once you join the club, you use a QR code in store to redeem your bevvies. The contract keeps rolling from month to month, but there’s no minimum term – meaning you can cancel at any time.

And to mark the launch of the scheme, the first month of coffees is on Pret! Yes, that’s up to five coffees a day for free for a whole month.  

Pret has recently had to close UK branches due to the crisis. This deal is hoping to get customers back into its cafés, especially in the advent of the return to the office.  

For all the info and to sign up, visit Your.pret.co.uk.

For more good-value soft drinks, see all the restaurants and cafés extending Eat Out to Help Out into September.  

Like free stuff? Halo Burger is giving out 100 vegan burgers next week.

