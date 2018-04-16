  • News
Pret is launching a decadent vegan cookie tomorrow

By Kitty Drake Posted: Monday April 16 2018, 3:44pm

Spring is in the air. Finally. And Pret is updating its menu to celebrate. In its London shops from tomorrow (Tuesday April 17), the most tempting thing we’ve glimpsed is this vegan cookie. Made with dark chocolate and almond butter, it looks amazing – check out the melty ooziness on that baby! – in the words of one Instagram user, an_anxious_vegan:

OMG is this vegan for real???? 💗💗💗💗💗

Dark chocolate and almond butter cookies, £1.45 at Pret stores from Tuesday April 17.

Love Pret? We ranked their sandwiches from worst to best.

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

