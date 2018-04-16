Pret is launching a decadent vegan cookie tomorrow

A post shared by Pret (@pretamangeruk) on Apr 13, 2018 at 3:02am PDT

Spring is in the air. Finally. And Pret is updating its menu to celebrate. In its London shops from tomorrow (Tuesday April 17), the most tempting thing we’ve glimpsed is this vegan cookie. Made with dark chocolate and almond butter, it looks amazing – check out the melty ooziness on that baby! – in the words of one Instagram user, an_anxious_vegan:

OMG is this vegan for real???? 💗💗💗💗💗

Dark chocolate and almond butter cookies, £1.45 at Pret stores from Tuesday April 17.

