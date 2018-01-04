Pret just launched new vegan dishes

When Pret does something animal-free, the world pays attention. We’re not completely sure why (that vegan Chrimbo sarnie lives on in our nightmares) but, admittedly, the news that Pret is launching not one, not two but THREE vegan specials made us feel a tingle of joy.

Arriving today is a cauliflower and sweet potato ‘tip-top’ hot pot (it comes with a sexy separate ‘topper’ container of fresh spinach, a slice of lemon and a sprinkle of seeds). Also new on the menu is a limited-edition falafel, avocado and chipotle flatbread, and an apple and almond butter snack bowl (not so sure about that one – but we’re here for the adventure).

PS Found out today that Pret does turmeric lattes. Apparently it’s been going on for a while.

Pret’s new menu items hit shelves today (Thursday January 4).

Want the lowdown on the whole menu? We ranked Pret’s sandwiches from worst to best.

Need to know whenever Pret does vegan? Click here to sign up to Time Out.