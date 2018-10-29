Pret’s Christmas specials ranked worst to best
The launch of the Pret Christmas menu is pretty much a legitimate cultural event. There’s a countdown to the release of their Christmas sandwich for chrissakes – and there should be. It’s (nearly) the best in this city. But this menu is about more than that sarnie – 11 items strong, it’s a veritable homage to all things Chrimbo, from mince pies to, er, salads. To celebrate, we’ve decided to pit these festive foodstuffs against each other, ranking the Pret Christmas menu from worst to best. It’s a big day for the internet. So have at ’em, and leave us a comment to let us know about the Christmas specials you rate and hate.
Very Merry Christmas lunch sandwich (vegan)
It’s tough being a vegan (or, frankly, just a vegetarian) at Christmas. This sandwich just rubs salt in the wound. Layering carrots, spinach, and port and orange cranberry sauce on granary bread, the main problem here is how oniony and overbearing the (undercooked) stuffing is. Do not buy this if you’re planning on snogging anyone at the office Christmas party.
Mint hot chocolate
This tastes a bit like a cross between mint choc chip ice cream and that really thin hot chocolate you get out of a vending machine. Not great basically. But much improved if you ask for a snowy mountain of fresh whipped cream on top.
Mint mocha
Pretty similar to the mint hot chocolate to be honest. But better, because all that minty-fresh sweetness is tempered by nice, normal coffee. This mocha also reminded us of a Bendicks Bittermint. And Bendicks Bittermints always make us happy.
Festive winter salad
Christmas salads are divisive, but this one is actually quite nice. Possibly because it hasn’t got any turkey in it. Made with butternut squash, creamy Wensleydale & cranberry cheese and a zingy apple and sprout slaw (yes sprouts!) – if you’re on a pre-Chrimbo diet, but still want to feel a bit festive – look no further.
Mince pie
We take a big bite. We wiggle our eyebrows. We hook our thumbs into our stonewashed jean pockets and say – confidently, sexily, to nobody in particular – ‘It’s underbaked. It’s deep and I like the filling but your pastry’s too soft and too thick.’ The imaginary Mary Berry at our side nods in agreement. The contestant cries. Christmas is ruined.
Melvin the melting gingerbread snowman
You don’t even need to eat this admittedly-quite-clever novelty biscuit to get the most out of it. Just put it in front of your mum, or your mate’s mum, or literally anyone’s mum and she’ll tell you it’s the most hilarious and adorable thing she’s ever seen. And she’ll have a point – look at Melvin’s sanguine half-grin. He knows death is coming. Death is coming and he’s given up fighting.
Brie and cranberry baguette
This soft-cheese and fruit sarnie was the surprise hit of the bunch, and it’s all thanks to a sprinkling of pistachio nuts, which add some intriguing textural complexity. Vegetarians will love it, unless you’re the sort of vegetarian who hates cheese, cranberries, rocket, pistachios and bread, in which case you’re presumably not fussed about all this Christmas bullshit anyway.
Veggie Christmas lunch sandwich
You can barely walk down the street during the party season without someone shoving a platter of glistening turkey legs under your nose, or challenging you to a sausage roll scoff-off. Thankfully, this meat-free beaut gives veggies something to get excited about, delivering so much sweet, nutty, hearty deliciousness you’ll barely notice it’s not wrapped in bacon.
Christmas tiffin
As dense as a room full of ‘X Factor’ contestants and richer than Amazon, this intense piece of festive confectionary is like something your nan would make you on Boxing Day, right before she gets on the gin. Good news, nan – your kitchen skills are now completely redundant. Have some gin.
Smoked salmon, soft cheese and dill baguette
An unexpectedly brilliant artisan baguette topped with lemony cream cheese, dill and top quality smoked salmon, this baguette tastes just like Christmas morning. And something about that sprinkling of dill even makes it taste a bit glamorous. So popular in 2017 that it joined the permanent Pret menu, it’s a blini on crack, essentially: pair it with a glass of champagne and you’re living the festive dream.
