Pret a Manger
Photograph: cktravels.com / Shutterstock.com

Pret’s coffee subscription service is getting a massive upgrade

From next week, Club Pret is offering its members even better discounts

Lucy Sarret
Lucy Sarret
Pret subscribers, we’ve got some very, very exciting news. The coffee chain is massively boosting its Club Pret subscription service, giving you more and bigger discounts than ever before. 

Starting September 5, all you proud Club Pret members will have your discounts doubled. The chain is increasing its discount on food, drink and snacks from 10 percent to 20 percent. In other words, your coffee runs and snack attacks are about to get a whole lot easier on the wallet.

The jacked-up Club Pret discount follows Pret’s decision back in April to up the price of its subscription prices from £25 to £30 per month. And now that extra fiver may be much more worth it. 

For the uninitiated, Club Pret is a staple for countless Londoners. For £30 a month, you get five free drinks daily, as well as a significant discount off all the coffee giant’s other goods. When Pret’s sub service first landed back in September 2020, it cost a mere £20 per month. 

In April, Pret revamped and renamed its service from Pret Coffee Subscription to Club Pret – and that seems to have ignited a surge in popularity for the service. A staggering 17.8 million Britons apparently subscribe. 

ICYMI: five London bakeries have been named the best in the UK

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the fourth episode with Paul Chowdhry here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

