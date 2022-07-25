Just when your favourite Greggs boxer shorts were starting to wear thin, you’re in luck, because the pastry dons are officially coming back for seconds with another Greggs X Primark collection. In case you missed out on the killer range last year, this clothing line will see the return of firm favorites from the previous drop, as well as all-new items.

Perfect for festival szn, in the 21-piece collection you’ll be able to buy Greggs bucket hats, bum bags, hoodies, tote bags and even Greggs-blue clogs. They aren’t just rinsing and repeating, as the new line will see the addition of cycle shorts, basketball jerseys and varsity jackets.

The Greggs X Primark goods will officially hit the shelves on August 5, and prices range from £8 to £25, with the most expensive item being the varsity jacket. The collection was previously limited to just 60 stores, but this time it will drop in every Primark in the UK.

To launch the new set, there’ll also be a travelling ‘Snackfest’ bus popping up at different locations in the country, with special guest appearances (details of who are yet to be revealed), where ardent Greggs stans will be able to cop the garms before their official release date*.

‘Snackfest’ will be in Brighton’s Jubilee Square on July 27, before travelling to Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and making it to Newcastle on August 4. No date for London, though, sorry…

The full bus route:

Brighton Jubilee Square, July 27, 11am-5pm Manchester Cathedral Gardens, July 29, 11am-5pm Liverpool Liverpool One Paradise Place, July 31, 11am-5pm Glasgow Argyle St, August 2, 11am-5pm Newcastle Northumberland St, August 4, 11am-5pm

Last year, the collab collection sold out within hours at some shops, only for items to appear on eBay hours later being flogged for up to eight times the retail price. We’re expecting similar scenes this time around. If you want to get your hands on the fabled Greggs bucket hat, get down early.

*’Snackfest’ will have limited stock and customers will be able to buy no more than two of each product.

