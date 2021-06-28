Princess Di’s wedding dress has just gone on display

Whether Diana Spencer was the princess of your heart or not, there is no denying that – 24 years on from her tragic death – she remains a true British icon, beloved by millions, still rarely off the front pages of certain publications.

But there’s surely a danger that she lives on more in the over-active imaginations of people of a certain age than as a real historical figure: nobody under 30 is likely to have any memory of her life.

Well, finally a new exhibition at her old gaff of Kensington Palace ought to indoctrinate fans old and new into both the magic of her wedding, and her status as a style icon.

The exhibition, ‘Royal Style in the Making’, examines the relationships between royals and fashion designers, with the centrepiece Diana’s iconic dress and its twenty-five-foot-long train centrepiece, as created by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel.

Other items on display in the exhibition, which runs in the newly-conserved Orangery until 2022, include a rare 1937 gown, worn by the Queen Mother to her husband’s coronation and designed by royal favourite Madame Handley-Seymour – a fine name for a courtier if ever there was one.

‘Royal Style in the Making’ is at Kensington Palace until Jan 2 2022.

