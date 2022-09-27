London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Alcotraz
Photograph: Alcotraz

Prison-themed bar Alcotraz is opening a massive new venue

The flagship bar will open in November on Hackney Road

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Do you have a penchant for penitentiaries? Or at least for the theatrical? If you fancy, er, getting banged up in jail for fun, Alcotraz, London’s prison-themed cocktail bar inspired by the infamous San Francisco prison island, is opening a massive new venue in east London. 

The original bar was the first of its kind – a dramatic immersive experience where guests play a role in the plotline, with cocktails included. After the success of the first Alcotraz on Brick Lane, which has been open for five years, the bar will open its flagship venue in Hackney in November 2022. The all-new chokey is three times the size of the original bar, spanning 5,000 sq ft and housing up to 180 inmates across three cellblocks. 

Alcotraz’s flagship promises to deliver new storylines for inmates – after smuggling in your own bootlegged booze you’ll be taken on an adventure, potentially coming face to face with the curmudgeonly prison warden, helping the infamous inmate Cassidy with their schemes, or in the middle of an interrogation. Badly behaved prisoners might even get banged up in solitary confinement, so beware. 

The venue will also be working with a UK-based criminal justice charity, which they will announce closer to the time. 

Sam Shearman, founder of Alcotraz said: ‘This will be our biggest project yet and offers scope to expand our storylines and offer an ever-increasing unique experience to guests. We are also truly excited about the charity partnerships that we have on the horizon which will help raise awareness of real-life issues within the justice system and provide support to a fantastic UK charity.’

Prison doesn’t seem like the most idea of fun to us but to each their own. 

Unit 3b, Rosewood Building, Hackney Rd, E2 8GY. £36.99 per person. Book here.

Let off some steam – a massive ‘screamatorium’ is coming to Leadenhall Market.

Pink Floyd might recreate their flying pig over Battersea Power Station.

Need a laugh? Get your mitts on a copy of our hilarious ‘Word on the Street’ book.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.