Put on a happy face: ‘Joker’ is getting a live concert screening in London

Eleven Oscar nominations. Two Baftas. Two Golden Globes. Eight bazillion hot takes on Twitter. Todd Phillips’s hot-button comic-book adaptation is showing no signs of slowing its journey through the pop-culture zeitgeist. Next stop? The Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, where it will be getting a screening accompanied by a live orchestra playing composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Bafta-winning score on April 30.



The story of Arthur Fleck’s (Joaquin Phoenix) journey from clown-for-hire to Gotham supervillain is coated in a thick fug of existential despair that’s given haunting, melancholy voice by the Icelandic composer’s strings. The central cello motif should be a thing to behold performed live. The conductor and orchestrator of the original soundtrack, Jeff Atmajian, will be wielding the baton on the night.







‘I'm thrilled to get to see and hear “Joker” in the cinema with a live orchestra,’ said Guðnadóttir. ‘When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions. It was a beautiful trip. I’m so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too.’

Says Phillips: ‘I speak for the entire “Joker” team when I say how thrilled we are to be working with [concert promoters] Senbla and Ollie Rosenblatt on “Joker – Live in Concert”. I think it’s a wonderful way for audiences to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix’s descent into madness as Arthur.’

The London premiere of ‘Joker – Live in Concert’ kicks off a tour of the UK and Europe. Tickets go on sale on Fri Feb 7 at 10am from the official site.



