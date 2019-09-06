Put your hands together for 138 seal pups who have made the Thames their home

We can’t quite con-seal our excitement...

A recent tally has shown that there are currently 138 seal pups living in the Thames!

The count, which was conducted by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), was part of an initiative aiming to monitor seal numbers across the UK. The final total of seal pups chilling in London’s mighty river was found by looking at photos of the mammals that were taken during their 2018 summer pupping season. Cute.

These pups, which were all born in a single season, have plenty of food options that they can choose from while residing in the Thames. In fact, they have a menu of more than 120 fish that they can choose to feed off (seahorses and eels included).

This is fab news for the Thames’ ecosystem, especially considering that during the 1950s it was declared pretty much dead! And while the current environmental crisis is still very much doom and gloom, it’s great to hear that our slippery friends are thriving.

