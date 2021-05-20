'Queenie' author Candice Carty-Williams is writing a BBC drama about Black music in London

The network has also announced new commissions from Dolly Alderton and Michaela Coel

It’s always good to have something to look forward to. Even if it is very, very far away. That’s why we’re buzzing to hear that the BBC has commissioned a new line-up of TV dramas written by some of your faves.

Candice Carty-Williams leads the group for us. The London-based author, who has done a Street That Changed My Life, won Book of the Year in 2020 for her novel ‘Queenie’. Now she’s writing an original drama that’s a ‘love letter to Black British music’ set in south London. ‘Champion’ follows Bosco Champion, a rapper who returns from prison ready to rule the music industry again only to find his sister’s performing too.

‘Since I knew what music was,’ Candice told Variety. ‘I’ve loved grime and U.K. rap and neo-soul, to the point of obsession, and to bring to a primetime slot a series that gives these genres of music life and texture is absolutely amazing.’

She’s joined by Dolly Alderton, who’s adapting her memoir ‘Everything I Know About Love’ for TV, Rocks writer Theresa Ikoko will adapt forthcoming novel ‘Wahala’ and Cash Carraway is turning her memoir Skint Estate into a drama starring Daisy May Cooper from ‘This Country’. Plus, there’s new Michaela Coel and Shane Meadows dramas on the way.

All we need to do now is wait for them to get made.

