On the first Friday of Lockdown 1, DJs (and housemates) Harry Gay, Passer and Wacha streamed a four-hour party from their New Cross kitchen designed to give LGBTQ+ people a sense of community in isolation. More than a 1,000 people tuned in and Queer House Party was born.

Since then, the now monthly (it was weekly in lockdown) shindig has grown exponentially, attracting thousands of people from all over the world to its mix of drag, performance and banging tunes. And those tunes are going to be banging on Christmas Day at the gang’s deliberately unseasonal queer rave.

Christmas can be a difficult time for some members of the LGBTQ+ community: in The Before Times, several London gay venues would open on Christmas Day so people could escape the festive merry-go-round and celebrate with their chosen family. Queer House Party’s December 25 bash will keep this spirit alive: you won’t find Santa hats, tinsel or seasonal music there – expect strippers, drag queens and dancefloor hits instead.

Baby, Shakona Fire, Victoria Rose, Jada Love and Romeo De La Cruz are due to perform live, the QHP resident DJs will be bringing the noise and regular host Liv Wynter will preside over the whole shebang. No one’s having a normal Christmas this year, so why not turn tradition on its head and dance?

Queer House Party will be broadcasting via Zoom on Dec 25 from 9pm-1am. Get your free ticket here.

