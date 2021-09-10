From the collaboration between IKEA and Off-White, to Nike and Sharpie (yes, the pen), the fashion world is no stranger to throwing up a few surprises: enter LIDL. The German behemoth of discount supermarkets is launching its own clothing range in the UK on September 16, and of course, it’s all reasonably priced. The wallet-friendly fashion line is a huge step forward from the generic ‘supermarket fashion’ of Sainsbury’s ‘Tu’ or Tesco’s ‘F&F’ who ordinarily opt for no visual association between the supermarket brand and the items of clothing, whereas LIDL’s range is revelling in its colourful insignia.

Emblazoned in LIDL’s signature red, yellow and blue colour scheme, the inventively named ‘LIDL-by-LIDL’ range is coming to stores nationwide. With prices starting at JUST 99p, the ‘F/W collection’ will feature shorts, trainers, socks and more. This dive into fashion will come as no surprise to keen sneakerheads, who last year saw the food retailer’s first foray into the garms world, in the shape of footwear, which resold on eBay for up to £150: a tasty profit for those who purchased them for £12.99.

The apparel has been released in other countries already, with its retro-inspired look proving popular, especially the trainers which are available in both men’s and women’s sizes. The collection is limited and there are currently no plans to restock once it’s all sold out: so head to your local food aisles next Thursday and become a member of the supermarket-fashion revolution.

LIDL-by-LIDL is available in stores from Sep 16. More info on its site.

