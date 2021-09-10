London
Peperami pop-up ice bar
Photograph: Joe Pepler/PinPep

We have pictures of the terrifying giant Peperami walk-in fridge ice-bar

Yes, you read that correctly

Written by
Leonie Cooper
Contributor
Chris Waywell
Peperami, creators of a famous 1990s TV advert that could best be described as ‘harrowing’, are up to their old meaty tricks again.

The self-described ‘bit of an animal’ snack brand has created an immersive experience that is, basically, a massive fridge. But a fridge stacked with endless Peperamis. If it has ever been your dream to go inside a fridge and eat many, many sticks of dried meat, then boy oh boy, is it ever your lucky day.

Peperami pop-up ice bar
Photograph: Joe Pepler/PinPep

The three-metre-long ice-bar slash mega-fridge opened yesterday, and it has certainly lived up to expectations. Foremost, there is a frankly terrifying life-sized Peperami man in an offal-coloured bodysuit. Clearly in the throes of a meat-rager, he has a rictus grin on his mush and may or may not grate his own head at the culmination of the pop-up on Saturday. Additionally, there is a huge ice sculpture of a Peperami. There is a There is also a trio of slightly sinister bar people pouring some signature cocktails, including ‘The Animal’, a booze-filled Peperami-green slushie and ‘Pep’d Up Pineapple Punch’ with tequila. 

Peperami pop-up ice bar
Photograph: Joe Pepler/PinPep

To soak up these sausagey drinks, there are literally bags of snacks – Peperami Chicken Bites and more, plus Vegerami-topped warm waffle bites and spicy chicken nachos. Visitors are provided with thermal jackets and gloves before entry, all the better to insulate yourself when taking a seat on the Peperami ice throne. Why not?

Peperami pop-up ice bar
Photograph: Joe Pepler/PinPep

If this sounds like your kind of thing, free tickets are available here and you’ll be able to stuff your pockets with bags and bags of Pep’d Up and Smokin’ Chicken Bites as well as enjoying the sensation of being inside a kitchen appliance. 

Noho Studios, 46 Great Titchfield St. Until Sat Sep 11. Free. 

If claustrophobic fridges aren’t your bag, here are London’s best outdoor restaurants.

Or why not have some more meat at the capital’s finest steak places?

