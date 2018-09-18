Quick, grab your tickets to these three new additions to the London Film Festival line-up

The full line-up was announced to the BFI London Film Festival a few weeks ago… or was it? Well, no, the LFF wasn’t done there. Three exciting new additions have just been announced for next month’s big film jamboree. You can pick up tickets to see ‘The Sisters Brothers’ – a Venice Film Festival hit – as well as Boots Riley’s acclaimed race satire ‘Sorry to Bother You’, and ‘Dragged Across Concrete’, S Craig Zahler’s follow-up the supremely ouchy ‘Brawl in Cell Block 99’.
Our pick of the bunch is probably ‘The Sisters Brothers’, Jacques Audiard’s enjoyably philosophical and very funny western with John C Reilly, Riz Ahmed and Joaquin Phoenix, though all three are well worth a watch. (Carve out some time for ‘Concrete’, though. It’s very long indeed.)
Also newly announced are special talks at the festival by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Clint Mansell, and Riley. The rapper-director-poet-activist’s LFF Connects discussion is sure to be a grabber.
The 62nd BFI London Film Festival runs from Oct 10-21. Head here for the line-up in full.
Click here for the full BFI London Film Festival line-up and opening galas.
