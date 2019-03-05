Quirky Shoreditch bar Cocktail Trading Company announces Soho spin-off

From drinks filled with dentures and golf balls for ice cubes, to explosions, flames and garnishes that move from pastries to paper umbrellas, Brick Lane bar Cocktail Trading Company is known for serving its cocktails on the wild side. It’s also known for its retro party soundtrack, often interjected with a live pianist doing fresh takes on RnB slow jams (yep, very Shoreditch). It’s basically the kind of bar you seek out when it’s party time.

That’s why we’re thrilled with the news that Cocktail Trading Company – a bar we awarded five stars when it launched in 2016 – will be branching out with a second London watering hole, set to open in Soho this summer.

The team announced the news on social media, also showing off the keys to their new place on Hanway Street, just behind Tottenham Court Road station. It’ll be a welcome return to the area for a bar that first popped up in the basement of a restaurant on Great Marlborough Street.

Although they’ve also stated that it’ll be a whole new concept and bar team, we’re hoping the drinks will be as daft and delicious as we’ve come to expect – with or without the dentures.

Cocktail Trading Company’s new bar will be at 36-38 Hanway Street, W1T 1UP, and is set to launch in the summer.

