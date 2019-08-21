Re-enact scenes from ‘Titanic’ and ‘Star Wars’ at a new movie-themed bar in Clapham

Perhaps you’re the king of the world. Maybe you’re a scruffy-looking nerf-herder. Either way, this new classic movie-themed bar in Clapham will be right up your street.

The newly opened Clapham branch of London Cocktail Club includes several areas themed around specific films, meaning you can sink Chilli Margaritas in the ‘Star Wars’-themed ‘Dark Side’, sip Rose Petal Martinis in Jack’s cabin from ‘Titanic’, or tuck into a Mojito Royale at the diner from ‘Pulp Fiction’.

If that’s not enough, the bar will be throwing a retro movie-themed weekly offer called ‘Orange Wednesdays’. You guessed it – it means cocktails are 2-for-1 every Wednesday.

And if you didn’t get that, well, you’re probably too young to be drinking cocktails.

London Cocktail Club Clapham is now open at 182-184 Clapham High St.

Find more weird and wonderful places to drink on our list of quirky bars in London.

Get more boozy news sloshed straight into your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.