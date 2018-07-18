Re-home a plant from the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show for free

So, you’ve feasted your peepers on all the beautiful blooms at the Hampton Court Flower Show, but what happens to all the carefully landscaped gardens and pruned perennials once the gates have closed and the show has come to an end? Well, the Royal Horticultural Society isn’t letting them go to waste.

As part of a vast plant recycling scheme, they’re giving the show-stopping greenery a lasting legacy by letting Londoners adopt them for free and take them home. Thousands of plants and materials from one of the world’s most prestigious flower shows will be up for grabs at Morden Hall Park on Friday July 27 and Saturday July 28. If you’re looking to spruce up your garden with some top-class foliage or your living room is in need of a green fix, then head along to bag some gorgeous plants – all for free. You could end up with anything from an elegant orchid to a kooky pink pineapple plant.

If you’re not so green-fingered you’ll be pleased to know that large-scale adoptions have also been organised for local school and community groups. Morden Hall Park’s young volunteers will also design their own show gardens with the plants in the community spaces where they live, which will be open for public viewing throughout the summer. It’s going to be blooming marvellous.

The mass plant adoption will take place from 11am to 4pm on Fri Jul 27 and Sat Jul 28 at Morden Hall Park. All plants will be given away for free.

