Really great reactions to last night’s Clap for our Carers in London

For the second week running, Londoners dedicated a small chunk of time from their Thursday evening to come to their doors, windows, balconies, rooftops and gardens to clap for the NHS. And it would seem from social media that the ‘Clap for Our Carers’ campaign has gathered momentum in London, with fireworks, clanging pots and pans, whoops of gratitude and even Leonard Cohen serenades thrown into the mix during last night’s collective clapathon.
The minute’s applause is being used to mark gratitude to those working on the healthcare frontline and those supporting the running of our capital while the rest of London is in lockdown.
Here are some of the best videos and pictures from the 8pm outpouring across the city.
And in a lovely twist on the format, the team at Lewisham Hospital organised a clap for us lot staying at home to attempt to slow the spread of the virus. That’s incredibly kind, thanks, you guys!