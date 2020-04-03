Really great reactions to last night’s Clap for our Carers in London

For the second week running, Londoners dedicated a small chunk of time from their Thursday evening to come to their doors, windows, balconies, rooftops and gardens to clap for the NHS. And it would seem from social media that the ‘Clap for Our Carers’ campaign has gathered momentum in London, with fireworks, clanging pots and pans, whoops of gratitude and even Leonard Cohen serenades thrown into the mix during last night’s collective clapathon.

The minute’s applause is being used to mark gratitude to those working on the healthcare frontline and those supporting the running of our capital while the rest of London is in lockdown.

Here are some of the best videos and pictures from the 8pm outpouring across the city.

Another brilliant city-wide celebration of our incredible frontline workers 💙



Thank you for everything you’re doing in this fight. Your work is keeping our city and our country going and London thanks each and every one of you. #ClapForOurCarers #ThankYouThursday pic.twitter.com/mBSCKLwATW — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) April 2, 2020

And in a lovely twist on the format, the team at Lewisham Hospital organised a clap for us lot staying at home to attempt to slow the spread of the virus. That’s incredibly kind, thanks, you guys!

This gratitude from NHS staff is just breathtaking 💙



In addition to putting their lives at risk to care for other people, the are now clapping YOU for staying at home



Please RT if you're grateful



WE WILL BEAT THIS TOGETHER!#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/2GK2zNKecr — NHS Million (@NHSMillion) April 1, 2020

Find ways you can support your local community during lockdown in London, with our guide on how to help











Read about the Londoner who started the clapping movement in the capital