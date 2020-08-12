Red Alert: London arts venues light up in support of the live events industry

Theatres, galleries and live music venues glowed in red on Tuesday evening

In response to the ever-deepening crisis facing the UK’s live events industry, some of London’s most iconic arts buildings lit up in red last night (Tuesday August 11). The Red Alert campaign’s aim is to highlight the threat of job losses in the live events sector, with out-of-work crew also taking part in marches within the UK and gathering along London’s South Bank in protest.

Organisers of last night’s light-up say that around 1 million people in the UK work in the live events industry, many of whom are freelance. They’re calling on government support and better protections for their livelihoods, with venues now having been closed for five months.

The National Theatre, The Roundhouse, The Royal Albert Hall, The Union Chapel and Wembley Stadium were among the London institutions taking part. Many of the landmark buildings showed signs of support as well as a red glow. Tate Modern flashed the words ‘throw us a line’ on its towering chimney, while event staff flashed red lights from their phones while lining the Millennium Bridge.

Check out the #RedAlert action...

View this post on Instagram #savethearts #the roundhouse #redalert A post shared by Felicity Wright (@felicitywrighthair) on Aug 11, 2020 at 2:51pm PDT

In other live events news, pantos at four major London theatres won’t be going ahead this Christmas.

But shows are on the schedule again at the Bridge Theatre next month!

