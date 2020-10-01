It’s probably not going to be the best Christmas London has ever had. But it looks like we’re definitely going to have a Christmas.

Following the news the National Theatre will be staging a pantomime and various West End shows will be returning under the auspices of Nimax Theatres, the venerable old Royal Albert Hall will be flinging open its doors to the general public with a series of concerts and even that ultimate London Christmas trimming, a performance of much-loved ballet ‘The Nutcracker’ courtesy of regular seasonal visitors Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Running December 28 to January 10, ‘The Nutcracker’ is the big attraction. But before that there’ll be a run of joyous concerts to get the ol’ endorphins flowing again and salvage something out of this somewhat challenging year. There’ll be family concert ‘My Christmas Choral Adventure’ (Dec 13), a run-through of Handel’s ultimate choral blowout ‘Messiah’ (Dec 15), a run of carol concerts (‘Carols at the Hall’, Dec 20-23) and indeed, more.

It will all be fully socially-distanced, with less than a third of the tickets usually available for the RAH’s Christmas seasons. So it’ll be safe – though also operating at a loss. However, echoing Nimax, the Royal Albert Hall has resolved that it’s better to open up and support its staff and the over 1,000 musicians involved in the season, than to stay shut and allow staff to be laid off and musicians go out of work. And if that’s not the meaning of Christmas, what is?

